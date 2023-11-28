BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 4,623 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

