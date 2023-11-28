BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 739 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 442.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.81. 24,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFG

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.