Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,992 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,905. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,227. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

