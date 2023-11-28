Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.46. The company had a trading volume of 594,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $156.13.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.