Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $10.32 on Tuesday, reaching $3,141.12. 51,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,999.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2,915.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 552 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

