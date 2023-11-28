Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,031. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

