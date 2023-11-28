Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.39.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 763,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,028. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

