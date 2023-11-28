Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in ServiceNow by 46.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 13.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $670.16. 356,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $678.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $587.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,222. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

