Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VBK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.94. 58,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,286. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

