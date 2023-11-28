Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $304,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.92. 388,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,728. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock worth $4,077,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.