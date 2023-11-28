Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 12,709 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.
3M Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.44. 1,218,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.