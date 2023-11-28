Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Linde by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.85. The stock had a trading volume of 171,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,934. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $416.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

