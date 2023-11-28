Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $81.12. 14,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,837. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $83.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

