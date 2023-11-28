Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 148 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.75. 256,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $164.73. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,487. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

