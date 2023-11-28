Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $121,091,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,879. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EW traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,506. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

