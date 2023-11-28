Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Trading 2.9% Higher

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 793,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,397,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital raised Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Get Bumble alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BMBL

Bumble Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.