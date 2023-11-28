Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.33

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 45114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

BURBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,290 ($28.93) to GBX 2,230 ($28.17) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.29) to GBX 2,200 ($27.79) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

