Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,786 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.4 %

TNET stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 383,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,124. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

