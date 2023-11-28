C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

