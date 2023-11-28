Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.55. 300,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 563,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABA. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $559.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $193,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

