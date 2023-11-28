Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 868.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 102,599 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

