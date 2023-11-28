California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 41.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 29,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.16. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

