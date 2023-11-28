Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 272.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 53,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,027. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

