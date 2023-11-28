Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,942,669 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 3.4% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $52,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,550. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

