Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cencora by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Cencora by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Cencora Stock Up 0.4 %

COR stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.63. 436,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.02. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $203.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

