Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 1,488 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.68. 61,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,785. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $110.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.