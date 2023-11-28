Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 15,561 Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 20.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MORF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 28,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,890. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.