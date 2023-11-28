Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 2,294 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WST traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,764. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

