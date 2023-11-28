Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 27,908 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 164.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. 72,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

