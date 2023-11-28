Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 242.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,997,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 115,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Report on FELE

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $88.75. 7,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.