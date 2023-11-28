Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 1,488 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ITT by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 44.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

ITT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.68. The company had a trading volume of 61,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,785. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $110.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.