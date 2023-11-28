Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

