Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $897,000 Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,164,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,194,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $514,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,059,813 shares in the company, valued at $45,434,183.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,164 shares of company stock worth $9,241,686. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 277,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,633. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

