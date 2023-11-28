Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $897,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 33,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. 277,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,633. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,164 shares of company stock worth $9,241,686. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

