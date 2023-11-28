Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 489,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.2 %

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 69,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

