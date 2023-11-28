Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $892,000 in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Morphic by 20.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 28,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,890. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

MORF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

