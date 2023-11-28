Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $913,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.30. The stock had a trading volume of 125,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.97.
NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
