Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 67.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 5,378.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 90,734 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 21.8% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in Tenaris by 285.8% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 30,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 345,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,106. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 23.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TS

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.