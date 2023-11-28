Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $908,000 Investment in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 690.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 0.3 %

HY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $841.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

