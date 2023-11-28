Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $933,000 Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Driven Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 86,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

