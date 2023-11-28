Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 40,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,214. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.60 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,982.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,431 shares in the company, valued at $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

