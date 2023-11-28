Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.09% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,057,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 84,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 90,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

