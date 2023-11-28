Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 2,504 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 117,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

