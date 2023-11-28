Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 16,402 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 80,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,465. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

