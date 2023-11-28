Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 156,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.52. 117,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,108. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

