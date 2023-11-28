Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Natixis acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEAS

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SEAS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 73,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.