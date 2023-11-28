Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 145.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 202.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 86,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,823. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock worth $3,021,220 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

