Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 24,085.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 172,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,266,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 294,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,141. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

