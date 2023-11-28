Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

ICU Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

ICUI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.26. 294,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,141. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

