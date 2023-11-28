Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 13,414 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after buying an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.87. The company had a trading volume of 274,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.92. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $221.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,776 shares of company stock valued at $29,463,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.